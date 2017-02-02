EU to deepen relations with Armenia in a number of domains

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The European Union is ready to assist Armenia in a number of domains, “Armenpress” reports Director General for Enlargement at the European Commission Christian Danielsson told in a meeting with the youth.

“We see that despite the complicated situations the EU tries to overcome the challenges facing it. Our neighbors also have challenges and it’s important for us how they will overcome them”, the EU official said.

He noted that the issue of paying more attention to the challenges facing the Eastern Partnership countries will be discussed in the near future.

Speaking about EU-Armenia cooperation, he stressed that here the sides also face common challenges and the EU is ready to deepen cooperation with Armenia.

“We can mention the business sector which has been improved. There will be particularly far reaching cooperation in the sphere of state governance: fight against organized crime and corruption. Fight against corruption is of vital importance and it is important that the citizens are also involved. I also attach importance to the sphere of transport, where Armenia has recorded significant progress and has great potentials”, Danielsson said, mentioning innovations, education and economy as other directions for cooperation.