Armenian Premier, Iranian Ambassador discuss trade and economic partnership

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Seyyed Kazem Sajjad.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, a number of issues of Armenian-Iranian relations were discussed, highlighting future development and expansion of trade and economic partnership. The sides expressed conviction that the creation of the free trade zone in Meghri and the project of establishing an office of “Halal Foodstuff” in Armenia will significantly foster economic relations between the two states. The Armenian Premier and the Iranian Ambassador referred to joint investment projects and addressed a number of issues over fostering future cooperation in energy, agriculture, tourism, air freights, IT and other spheres.

Karen Karapetyan and Seyyed Kazem Sajjad stressed the interest of both countries to develop and further deepen multidimensional relations.