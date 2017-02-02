Armenia, EU have set firm grounds for visa liberalization – Danielsson

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The visa facilitation agreement between Armenia and the EU is a firm ground for future development of relations, “Armenpress” reports Director General for Enlargement at the European Commission Christian Danielsson told the reporters in a briefing on February 2.

“The path to visa liberalization which both sides have to pass is well known for all of us. We have reached quite a high level with Armenia in this period”, Danielsson stressed.

The visa facilitation agreement between Armenia and the EU was signed on December 17, 2012.