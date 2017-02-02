Armenia is reliable and helpful partner for EU – Danielsson

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is a reliable and helpful partner for the EU, “Armenpress” reports Director General for Enlargement at the European Commission Christian Danielsson told the reporters in a briefing on February 2. “Currently there is an agreement between Armenia and the European Union but we need a new one reflecting the future domains of the cooperation”, Danielsson said.

He added that at the moment Armenia and the EU negotiate on a new agreement. “This agreement will cover a number of spheres, and of course, judicial reforms will be one of them. We provide assistance to all the key directions of justice and judiciary. Reforms in correctional institutions are also under our attention while the assistance for the creation of an independent and impartial judicial system is a priority for us”, Danielsson stated.