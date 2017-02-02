Russia, Israel consolidate efforts to prevent Lapshin’s extradition

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Russia and Israel have actually consolidated efforts to prevent the extradition of well-known blogger Alexdander Lapshin by Belarus to Azerbaijan, “Armenpress” reports well-informed source told Belarusian service of Interfax.

“Following the decision by the Belarusian side on extraditing Lapshin, the representatives of the Russian Federation and Israel have launched rather intensive interactions over the fate of the blogger”, the source informed. Particularly, the Ambassadors of both countries held talks in a third country.

“This is about coordinating efforts aimed at preventing Lapshin’s extradition and bringing him to criminal responsibility”, the source clarified.

Belarus police arrested Lapshin on December 15, 2016 in Minsk. Lapshin resides in Moscow and writes for the famous Russian Travel Blog. He is wanted by Azerbaijan for visiting Nagorno Karabakh in 2011, 2012 and 2016, and criticizing Azerbaijan’s policy in his blog.

Baku demands the extradition of Lapshin from Belarus.

Earlier it was reported that the Deputy Prosecutor General of Belarus has made a decision to uphold the request of Azerbaijan’s General Prosecutor on extraditing Citizen of Russia and Israel Alexander Lapshin, who is wanted for violating Articles 281.2 and 318.2 of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code.

Lapshin has appealed the decision of the prosecution, but his claim has been declined.