Prime Minister Karapetyan, Swiss Ambassador discuss boosting economic cooperation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan held a meeting on February 2 with Ambassador of Switzerland to Armenia H.E. Lukas Gasser.

The Government’s Press Service told ARMENPRESS the Prime Minister mentioned that this year marks the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties with Switzerland, which can be characterized as high level stable relations.

“We attach importance to cooperation with Switzerland and we are interested in further developing the ties in all areas”, Karapetyan said.

At the same time, the PM said it is necessary to boost commercial ties, mentioning that big unused potential exists. With the purpose of boosting business interactions and contributing to cooperation, the PM highlighted establishment of direct flights, as well as the fact that Armenia is using the GSP – Generalized System of Preferences – privilege regime offered by Switzerland.

The Ambassador stressed that the two countries have long lasting close political relations, and agreed that the potential of economic cooperation is larger than used, and Switzerland also highlights deepening of bilateral economic ties.

Ambassador Gasser said an effective cooperation has formed in the fields of education, science, culture and development of Armenia’s regions, and one of the achievements in the humanitarian field is that Switzerland’s Government has officially announced holding the Francophonie summit in Armenia next year.

The Ambassador welcomed the PM’s proposal of establishing direct flights between the two countries and expressed willingness in assisting the start of the process.

The PM and the Ambassador exchanged ideas over prospects of cooperation in the fields of tourism, agriculture, IT, alternative energy and pharmaceuticals.

The PM also thanked for the assistance programs of the Switzerland development and cooperation agency (SDC), which are aimed at developing the economies of Armenia’s provinces.