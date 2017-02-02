Armenian parliamentary delegation meets with Hiroshima Mayor

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Mayor of Hiroshima (Japan) Kazumi Matsui received on February 1 the delegation led by the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Galust Sahakyan, comprised of MPs Vahram Baghdasaryan, Ruzanna Muradyan and Samvel Farmanyan, the Deputy Foreign Minister Armen Papikyan and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Japan Hrant Poghosyan.

The Mayor thanked the Armenian Delegation for visiting Hiroshima and assured that though the cooperation of the cities of Hiroshima and Yerevan is on a proper level, nevertheless, he is ready to further deepen it, especially noting the fact that Yerevan has been involved in the organization Mayors for Peace. Mayor Kazumi Matsui expressed hope that other cities of Armenia also will join that organization. Armenian parliament Speaker Galust Sahakyan thanked the Mayor for the warm reception and noted: “We are impressed, seeing that during these years Japan has reached so impressive achievements due to effective strategy of development.”

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, the Armenian delegation also visited Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, where its members got acquainted with the documents evidencing the atomic bombing. Honoring the memory of the victims, the delegation led by Galust Sahakyan laid a wreath at the Victims’ Memorial.

Galust Sahakyan left notes in the Memory Book of the High Ranking Guests of Hiroshima Municipality and Hiroshima Peace Museum.

After visiting Hiroshima the Armenian Parliamentary Delegation paid a visit to the City of Kioto of Japan, where they went to Kiyomizu-dera and Kinkaku Temples and Hein Jungi Shirne.