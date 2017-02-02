League of Nations of Minor Asia will consolidate peoples of the region over common problems

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The National Congress of Western Armenians has initiated the creation of the League of Nations of Minor Asia, aimed at consolidating oppressed and deported peoples of the region over common problems, members of the National Congress Aragats Akhoyan and ethnographer Harutyun Marutyan told on February 2 in a press conference.

“After the 4th congress that took place in Paris on March 28, 2015, the National Congress of Western Armenians put a new task in front of it, to bring together the oppressed and deported peoples of the Minor Asia. And for the first time in the history a conference took place in Berlin on January 28-29 with the participation of representatives of many ethnicities: Assyrians, Kurds, Yazidis, Zazas, Ghzrbashs, Hamshenians, Greeks from Greece and diaspora, Alevis of Turkey, Alevis from diaspora, Kurds of Turkey, Iraq and Syria. The first session was named “Initiative of January 19” in honor of the 10th anniversary of the murder of Hrant Dink”, “Armenpress” reports Aragats Akhoyan saying.

The goal of the League to be established soon is to create a platform for dialogue between the peoples, the peoples and Turkey, and consolidate efforts over common problems. It is planned to consolidate those peoples through constructive dialogue for justice and democracy and against racism, nationalism, infringement of rights. The League will not deal with internal issues of the separate ethnic groups.

As a result of the “Initiative of January 19” session 4 commissions have been set: the coordinating body, group of political scientists of the Minor Asia, legal committee on rights comprised of lawyers and history committee. The group of political scientists will bring together all the former and current parliamentarians originating from the Minor Asia, while the history committee will bring together the scientists who will make efforts to create a platform for mutual understanding and dialogue.

Harutyun Marutyan informed that during the next meetings the members of the commissions and coordinators will be clarified. The roadmap and prospects with precise timetable are expected to be set during the next meeting.

Anna Grigoryan