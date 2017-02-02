Mother of Azerbaijani saboteur captured by NKR forces claims son is serviceman, lies of Azerbaijani defense ministry revealed

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The mother of the 22 year old Azerbaijani soldier, who was captured by Nagorno Karabakh forces when Azerbaijan attempted to infiltrate the line of contact, denied the Azerbaijani defense ministry’s report that the captive isn’t their serviceman, Istipress.com released footage.

In the video, the mother of the captured Elnur Huseinzade says he returned to military service as a contractual serviceman after completing the conscription service.

The soldier was last seen by his mother one day prior to the infiltration attempt.

Around 15:00, February 1, Azerbaijan tried to take advantage of the foggy weather conditions and attempted to make a sabotage-reconnaissance infiltration in the northern direction (Talish) of the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

NKR forces took countermeasures and repelled the Azerbaijani attack, inflicting losses.A 22 year old Azerbaijani soldier, Elnur Husseinzade, a local of Barda city, was captured by NKR troops during the counter-operation.

Azerbaijan suffered at least one wounded in action, which was officially confirmed by the Azerbaijani defense ministry.

Azerbaijani media reports say the authorities are trying to renounce their own soldier.