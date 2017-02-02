Turkey is determined to take the path which history warns not to – Garo Paylan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian Garo Paylan, HDP lawmaker of the Turkish Parliament, who was banned from the parliamentary session for using the word “genocide”, published an article on what happened and the purpose of his speech. Agos published the article.

In the article, Paylan says he visited Berlin last week to take part in the Hrant Dink commemorative event. During the visit, he went to the Parliament of Germany, where he witnessed a commemorative event for the Holocaust victims.

During the event, all lawmakers, Chancellor Merkel and ministers gave a standing ovation to the speeches and piano performance dedicated to the Holocaust victims.

“I was fascinated. The German Parliament was paying tribute to the victims of the great crime perpetrated by the Nazi government in the recent past. And I arrived from a completely different atmosphere. From a country, which is unable to face yesterday’s calamity and continues the present one…….I was saddened for my country; I went to a meeting with my eyes filled with tears…..

Just a week ago, when I was delivering a speech on the constitutional changes, I was removed from the Parliament for speaking about what happened to my people during the last years of the Ottoman Empire. As an [ethnic] Armenian lawmaker, I am unable to speak about 102 year old sins, whereas the Germans, both left-wing and right-wing, pro-government or opposition, were facing their mistakes together, with great confidence. And no one was thinking that the German identity was being humiliated”, Paylan said, mentioning that day by day it becomes more and more difficult to speak about history in Turkey.

Commenting on his speech, Paylan said he aimed to mentally take the lawmakers back to the Ottoman period, when the constitutional discussions of those times began, trying to remind the mistakes of those years.

“The “Nationalist Movement” party labels the current proposed constitutional changes as “Constitution of Turks”. This scares me, since during those times Talaat Pasha and Enver Pasha engaged the Turks’ constitution with same logic, where some citizens were deemed as nothing. 1913-1923 passed with large massacres, genocides, pogroms. We massacred the Armenian, Assyrian, Greek and Jew peoples on large-scale.

However, when I spoke about this in the Parliament, a big wave of anger occurred. For using the word “genocide”, I was subjected to an unprecedented punishment: I was banned from three parliamentary sessions, and my announcement was deleted from the Parliament’s record”, Paylan said.

He stressed that his main goal was not to create a debate, but to urge to learn lessons from the past and to not repeat the same mistakes. “I am concerned. Giving the powers of the Parliament to one person won’t lead to good results. As result of the homogeneity ideology, the Christian and Jewish communities dropped from 40% to 1 in a thousand in Anatolia during the last Ottoman period. We paid a big price. However not only we, rather everyone have lost, everyone was stained because of the mistakes of a few people.

For me, the problem isn’t just the limitation of the freedom of speech in the Parliament, disrespect towards an elected official or the use or non use of “that word”. All of this are important, however the biggest fear is that Turkey is determined to take the path, which history warns not to take”, Paylan said.

He said events might lead to such development, where everyone will be harmed.

“This land, where we buried Hrant Dink 10 years ago, is today experiencing the skittishness of the dove. That skittishness is not irrelevant. We, Armenians, know this best. That’s why, I am addressing you, the majority, let’s step back from this historic mistake”, Paylan said.