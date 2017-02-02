First official Inter Milan fan-club founded in Yerevan, Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The official fan club of the Italian Inter Milan football club has opened in Yerevan, Armenia, the official inter.it website reports.

“The Inter Club family continues to grow, at home and abroad, with the first ever official club recently being set up in Armenia”, the website reported.

“We’re Inter fans born and bred, we grew up with legends like Zanetti, Zamorano, Recoba, Djorkaeff and Milito. It was our true dream to represent the Nerazzuri in our home country and now it’s come true, Edgar Petrosyan, the club’s president says.

F.C. Internazionale Milano, commonly referred to as Internazionale or simply Inter, and colloquially known as Inter Milan outside of Italy, is a professional Italian football club based in Milan, Lombardy. The club have played continuously in the top tier of the Italian football league system since its debut in 1909.