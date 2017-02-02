YSMU and Russia’s National Research Medical University to cooperate

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The M. Heratsi Yerevan State Medical University will cooperate with Russian National Research Medical University named after N.I. Pirogov. The universities will exchange medical residents.

The delegation of the Russian National Research Medical University, led by Igor Kopetski, head of the Therapeutic Dentistry Department, visited on February 2 the #1 Dentistry Polyclinic of the YSMU.

The sides specified further steps of cooperation.

The meeting also focused on new projects aimed at developing practical skills of students.

The parties agreed on implementing joint research works.

YSMU Vice-Rector Garnik Avetisyan highlighted the implementation of exchange programs for faculty members.