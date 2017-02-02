Former Police Chief Alik Sargsyan to head ruling party’s Ararat regional HQ

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ruling party, the Republican Party, proposed former Police Chief of the country Alik Sargsyan to head the regional agency of the party in Ararat province.

Ruben Tadevosyan, chairman of the RPA steering committee told ARMENPRESS Alik Sargsyan has agreed.

“Soon the council session of the regional body will be held, and Alik Sargsyan will assume his position”, Tadevosyan said.

Commenting on rumors that heads of several communities of Ararat have withdrawn from the RPA, Tadevosyan said neither the Ararat regional RPA structure, nor the Central Office have received any withdrawal applications from them.

After former PM Hovik Abrahamyan left the RPA, MP Karine Poghosyan, former head of the Ararat regional office of the RPA stepped down as well. 12 others also filed withdrawal applications, mainly from Ararat province.