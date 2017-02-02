Angela Merkel arrives in Turkey

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel has arrived in Turkey on an official visit, Anadolu reports.

Merkel is scheduled to have a meeting with Turkey’s President Erdogan in Ankara, followed by a visit to the Parliament, which was bombed during the coup attempt.

Later in the day Angela Merkel will have a meeting with PM Binali Yildirimn, where the refugee issue will be discussed.

Earlier, Steffen Seibert, spokesman of the German Government, said Merkel will raise the issue of human rights and fundamental freedoms violation during the visit.