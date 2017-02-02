Russian Museum to host Armenian impressionism exhibition

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Impressionism Museum will host the “Armenian impressionism: From Moscow to Paris” exhibition, which will be opened March 25 in Moscow.

According to artguide.com, 54 pieces of 19 artists will be presented, including paintings of Vardges Surenyants, Eghishe Tadevosyan, Sedrak Arakelyan and Martiros Saryan.

The paintings have been provided by the National Gallery of Armenia, the Museum of Russian Arts of Yerevan and from private collections.

The exhibition will be open until June 4.