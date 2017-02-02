Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

Legendary singer Vera Lynn to celebrate 100th birthday by releasing new album


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. British singer Vera Lynn will celebrate her 100th birthday by releasing an album of remastered classic songs next month, which could make the wartime singer the first centenarian to hit the UK charts, Reuters reports.

The artist known as the "Forces sweetheart" will release "Vera Lynn 100", which will include hits such as "We'll Meet Again" and "Sailing" set to new orchestral accompaniment, on March 17, three days ahead of her milestone birthday.

 



