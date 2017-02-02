Syrian Army liberates 32 villages north-east from Aleppo

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Syrian Forces said they liberated 32 villages amid the ongoing operations against the Islamic State terrorist organization north-east from Aleppo, SANA reports.

“The General Staff of the Syrian Armed Forces reports that Syrian Army troops were able to liberate more than 32 villages and farms in the region north-east from Aleppo, during the military operation against the IS”, the Syrian Armed Forces said in a statement.