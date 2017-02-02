How can a demobilized, armed & geared soldier infiltrate the neutral zone? – NKR Army spox debunks Azerbaijani reports

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Senor Hasratyan, head of the Information and PR department of Nagorno Karabakh’s Defense Army finds it illogical and incomprehensive that how a decommissioned soldier, wearing military uniform and gear, could have attempted to infiltrate the line of contact within a sabotage unit, attempt to carry out a special operation and as a result, be captured, Hasratyan said on Facebook.

“Around 23:30, February 1, as response to the NKR defense ministry’s report on the Azerbaijani infiltration-reconnaissance attempt, the Azerbaijani defense ministry released a statement denying it, which in particular said, as if the Azerbaijani Elnur Huseinzade, captured by NKR forces, has been demobilized from the armed forces for violation of discipline and he isn’t registered in the Azerbaijani armed forces.

The fact that Azerbaijan, in case of appearing in any hopeless situation, is ready to renounce its own soldier and initially present him as a deserter, and later as a person not associated with its armed forces at all, is understandable and completely fits in the Azerbaijani logic.

However it is illogical and also incomprehensive, how a demobilized soldier, wearing military uniform, armed and geared, and moreover within the sabotage group, can infiltrate into the neutral territory of the conflicting sides, attempt to carry out a special operation and as result get caught…..That’s the mentality of Azerbaijan”, Hasratyan wrote.

Around 15:00, February 1, Azerbaijan tried to take advantage of the foggy weather conditions and attempted to make a sabotage-reconnaissance infiltration in the northern direction (Talish) of the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

NKR forces took countermeasures and repelled the Azerbaijani attack, inflicting losses.A 22 year old Azerbaijani soldier, Elnur Husseinzade, a local of Barda city, was captured by NKR troops during the counter-operation.

Azerbaijan suffered at least one wounded in action, which was officially confirmed by the Azerbaijani defense ministry.

Azerbaijani media reports say the authorities are trying to renounce their own soldier.