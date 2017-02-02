Philippines’ Duterte to involve military in war on drugs

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte announced his plans to involve the country’s military in the war on drugs, Reuters reports.

The President is due to sign the order soon. According to Duterte, the move is necessary because drugs have become a threat to national security of the country.

At the same time he announced he won’t impose a military law.

The Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency, a body a fraction the size of the PNP, takes over the lead in fighting drugs and Duterte has said he needs the military's help.

The Philippine defense ministry on Wednesday asked President Rodrigo Duterte to issue an order for the military to play a role in his war on drugs, including granting troops powers to arrest "scalawag" police.

The ministry asked Duterte to formalize remarks he made in a speech to army generals on Tuesday, when he said he needed their help in his drugs war, and to detain members of a police force he described as "corrupt to the core".