Agriculture minister to campaign if necessary

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Ignati Arakelyan, minister of agriculture of Armenia, says he will get involved in the election campaign if necessary.

“Since I’ve joined the Republican Party, it’s necessary to take part in its political work. The RPA will make the decision”, Arakelyan said after the Cabinet meeting.

He emphasized the rumors on bribing voters are “unserious”.

The Parliamentary election in Armenia will be held April 2. The campaigning period will begin March 5.