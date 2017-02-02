Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

Government approves payment procedures & mechanisms of military insurance fund


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Government approved the mechanisms and payment procedures for servicemen from the Insurance fund.

The draft was presented by deputy defense minister Ara Nazaryan.

According to the law, 1000 AMD will be transferred to the fund from each employed citizen on a monthly basis.

Servicemen who were wounded during combat operations, and family members of killed servicemen, will receive insurance money from the Government.

 



