ICRC follows media reports on captive Azerbaijani soldier

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The International Committee of the Red Cross is closely following media reports on the captured Azerbaijani soldier, Eteri Musayelyan, PR officer of the ICRC Nagorno Karabakh office told ARMENPRESS.

“In accordance to our mandate, the International Committee of the Red Cross is ready to visit the Azerbaijani captive as soon as possible, to observe his incarceration conditions and give him the opportunity of contacting his family”, she said.

Around 15:00, February 1, Azerbaijan tried to take advantage of the foggy weather conditions and attempted to make a sabotage-reconnaissance infiltration in the northern direction (Talish) of the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

NKR forces took countermeasures and repelled the Azerbaijani attack. A 22 year old Azerbaijani soldier, Elnur Hussein Zade, a local of Barda city, was captured by NKR troops during the counter-operation.

Azerbaijan suffered at least one wounded in action, which was officially confirmed by the Azerbaijani defense ministry.

Azerbaijani media reports say the authorities are trying to renounce their own soldier.