Mourinho unhappy with Hull City results

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho spoke at a press conference following Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Hull City in the Premier League on Wednesday night, the official website of Manchester United reports.

Offering his assessment of the match and the key incidents, Mourinho told reporters: “I am not happy with the result, I will not criticise the opponent, they are fighting for their life and a point for them is a bonus. They have to fight with everything they have and they tried to see what they were allowed to do. If I was in their position fighting for their life, fighting for the points that could mean a lot for them in the end, then I am not critical with them at all."

Asked specifically whether Hull's Oumar Niasse should have been sent off for a second bookable offence, the boss responded: “I don’t understand why you ask me this kind of question. If I was in your place then I would not ask the manager. I would just say and write what I see, what I think, what is my opinion. If I was on your side I wouldn’t ask the Manchester United manager. Game after game, I would just write what is happening. Because if I speak, I am punished and I don’t want to be punished.”

Quizzed on United making a slow start to the match, Mourinho said: “It was a very slow start but we had big chances, big saves and total control. In the first half the opponent started doing what they did even more in the second half, which the referee allowed. But I don’t want to speak about the referee and decisions.



"Maybe your industry is going in another direction, I don’t know, but for me journalism is to say the truth. Tell the truth, you simply have to tell the truth. If you go game after game with Manchester United and see what happened here with Manchester City, what happened here with Burnley, with West Ham, with Stoke and almost everywhere, then you do the job and it is a public service I think. Tell the truth, it is as simple as that. If that is to say that Manchester United didn’t play well in the first half then so be it. We should have played better in the first half than we did, but tell the truth. Don’t ask me questions I can’t answer.

"To end the story I want to be simple: it was 0-0, a great point for them, congratulations, a bad point for us, we have to keep going because we have another game at the weekend”, he said.