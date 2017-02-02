PM tasks Justice Minister to analyze correctional facility conditions

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. During the February 2 Cabinet meeting PM Karen Karapetyan said the current situation of the correctional facilities raises many questions.

The PM said as result of regular briefings from the Justice Minister, it becomes clear that problems exist in terms of food supply for inmates, corruption risks continue in the matters of parcel delivery and proportionate housing of inmates.

“The problems require specific and systematic solutions. Based on this, I am tasking the Justice Minister to analyze several functions of the correctional system”, he said.

The PM tasked the minister to design tools of minimizing corruption risks in the process of parcel/package deliveries to inmates.

Minister Hovhannisyan will brief the PM on the process within a one-month period.