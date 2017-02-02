Defense ministry spokesman denies reports on military vehicle crash in Kapan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. No vehicle crash happened in the Geghi village of Kapan region in the Syunik province. No servicemen were injured, spokesman of the defense minister Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook, denying media reports on a “Ural” military vehicle crashing into the river and 26 servicemen being injured.

“No one was injured. None of the servicemen were hospitalized”, he said.