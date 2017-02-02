Greece reports mass Turkish air incursions

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Greece reported mass incursions by Turkish military aircraft on Wednesday, amid tensions over Athens' failure to hand over Turkish soldiers Ankara accuses of involvement in a coup attempt, Reuters reports.

Defense ministry officials said they had recorded 138 violations of Greek airspace over islands in the central and southern Aegean, an unusually high number. They were intercepted, they said.

Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos criticized what he called Turkey's "cowboy antics".

"We want peace, we are not looking for a fight or for trouble in the Aegean, but there won't be an aircraft which will not be intercepted," Kammenos told Antenna Television.

A Greek court last week blocked the extradition of eight Turkish military officers Ankara accuses of involvement in a failed coup in July 2016. Turkey said relations between the two countries would be reviewed.