Government provides VAT privilege to energy investment project
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Government provided the “VIKING” company a three-year VAT payment postponement privilege for several imported products.
Suren Karayan, minister of economic development and investment, said the company has presented an investment program worth over 760 million drams.
“15 jobs will be created as result”, the minister said.
The company will build a 1.8 MW small HPP in a NKR village, near Vararak river. The HPP will produce energy, using the river’s potential.
11:21, 01.27.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/45: Who Moved My Cheese by Spencer Johnson rated 1st
09:37, 12.23.2016
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/42 – New book enters the list
- 02.02-21:33 Some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia
- 02.02-21:10 Iran and Armenia effectively cooperate in a number of spheres - foreign policy advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader
- 02.02-21:06 US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security Service
- 02.02-20:48 EU interested in fair and transparent elections in Armenia – Switalski
- 02.02-20:25 New framework agreement to reaffirm spheres of bilateral interest between Armenia and EU
- 02.02-20:10 Aram Khachaturian’s bust unveiled in Moscow Conservatory
- 02.02-19:07 EU to deepen relations with Armenia in a number of domains
- 02.02-19:02 Armenian Premier, Iranian Ambassador discuss trade and economic partnership
- 02.02-18:36 Armenia, EU have set firm grounds for visa liberalization – Danielsson
- 02.02-18:13 Lydian Armenia to issue first gold bar next year
- 02.02-18:02 Armenia is reliable and helpful partner for EU – Danielsson
- 02.02-17:50 Russia, Israel consolidate efforts to prevent Lapshin’s extradition
- 02.02-17:17 Prime Minister Karapetyan, Swiss Ambassador discuss boosting economic cooperation
- 02.02-16:57 Armenian parliamentary delegation meets with Hiroshima Mayor
- 02.02-16:51 League of Nations of Minor Asia will consolidate peoples of the region over common problems
- 02.02-16:17 Mother of Azerbaijani saboteur captured by NKR forces claims son is serviceman, lies of Azerbaijani defense ministry revealed
- 02.02-16:07 Turkey is determined to take the path which history warns not to – Garo Paylan
- 02.02-15:57 Armenia’s Ambassador meets with Assistant for European Affairs of Kuwait's Foreign Minister
- 02.02-15:45 First official Inter Milan fan-club founded in Yerevan, Armenia
- 02.02-15:42 Former Police Chief Alik Sargsyan to head ruling party’s Ararat regional HQ
- 02.02-15:35 YSMU and Russia’s National Research Medical University to cooperate
- 02.02-15:19 Angela Merkel arrives in Turkey
- 02.02-15:17 Russian Museum to host Armenian impressionism exhibition
- 02.02-14:46 Legendary singer Vera Lynn to celebrate 100th birthday by releasing new album
- 02.02-14:36 Syrian Army liberates 32 villages north-east from Aleppo
- 02.02-14:34 How can a demobilized, armed & geared soldier infiltrate the neutral zone? – NKR Army spox debunks Azerbaijani reports
- 02.02-14:12 Philippines’ Duterte to involve military in war on drugs
- 02.02-13:54 Agriculture minister to campaign if necessary
- 02.02-13:53 Government approves payment procedures & mechanisms of military insurance fund
- 02.02-13:42 Armenia’s Ombudsman cooperates with reputable organizations over Lapshin case
- 02.02-13:12 PM tasks Justice Minister to analyze correctional facility conditions
- 02.02-13:10 Mourinho unhappy with Hull City results
- 02.02-13:10 ICRC follows media reports on captive Azerbaijani soldier
- 02.02-13:06 Greece reports mass Turkish air incursions
- 02.02-13:02 Defense ministry spokesman denies reports on military vehicle crash in Kapan
15:59, 01.30.2017
Viewed 4374 times Glass bracelet discovered during excavation in Zorats Karer archaeological site
13:08, 01.28.2017
Viewed 3871 times US Secretary of State Nominee Rex Tillerson has clear stance on Nagorno Karabakh conflict
12:12, 01.30.2017
Viewed 2237 times Mourinho “happy” with Mkhitaryan
12:27, 01.27.2017
Viewed 2133 times Happy birthday Maestro: Composer Tigran Mansurian turns 78
11:36, 01.30.2017
Viewed 2090 times “Everything happened very quickly” – Mkhitaryan on Manchester-Wigan 4:0 victory