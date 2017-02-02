Government provides VAT privilege to energy investment project

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Government provided the “VIKING” company a three-year VAT payment postponement privilege for several imported products.

Suren Karayan, minister of economic development and investment, said the company has presented an investment program worth over 760 million drams.

“15 jobs will be created as result”, the minister said.

The company will build a 1.8 MW small HPP in a NKR village, near Vararak river. The HPP will produce energy, using the river’s potential.