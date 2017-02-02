Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

Government cancels extra salary for employees possessing classified info


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Government made changes in the law on state and service secrets, according to which the extra salary for people possessing classified state information is cancelled.

Finance minister Vardan Aramyan reminded that additional salary was defined by law for people who work in state agencies dealing with state secrets.

“The draft law proposes cancelling the extra salary part”, Aramyan said.

 



