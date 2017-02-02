Prime Minister tasks state-owned companies to present 2017 business plan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan tasked to provide the 2017 business plans of state-owned companies in a three week period.

“In addition to overall presentation of business activities, the plans must include the following sections on a quarterly basis, income sources, estimated expenditures or including overall expenditures, expenditures of material production, repair costs, salary, administrative and other expenditures, taxes and other financial expenses”, he said.