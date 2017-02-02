Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

Prime Minister tasks state-owned companies to present 2017 business plan


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan tasked to provide the 2017 business plans of state-owned companies in a three week period.

 “In addition to overall presentation of business activities, the plans must include the following sections on a quarterly basis, income sources, estimated expenditures or including overall expenditures, expenditures of material production, repair costs, salary, administrative and other expenditures, taxes and other financial expenses”, he said.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration