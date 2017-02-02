5.5 billion AMD donated to NKR Government account after April War

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Nagorno Karabakh (NKR) published the report of receipts and expenditures of the special account, as of January 1, 2017, the NKR Government told ARMENPRES.

From April 4, 2016 to January 1, 2017, 7,903 natural and legal entities transferred a total of 5,484,130,100 drams to the Government’s special account. According to currencies, the transfers were distributed the following way: 2,519,339,800 AMD, 5,032,601 USD, 180,428 Euros and 62,631,827 Rubles.

As of January 1, 6,003,654,100 AMD was spent for various expenditures, including transfer to the defense ministry, acquisition of military hardware, engineering works, infrastructure and transportation works, financial assistance to volunteer serviceman and drafted citizens, etc.

The Government highly appreciates the donations and thanks everyone involved.