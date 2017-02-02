Renouncing own soldier by Azerbaijani leadership is crime – NKR Presidential spox

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Refusal of own soldier by Azerbaijani authorities is a crime, Davit Babayan, spokesman of the President of Nagorno Karabakh told ARMENPRESS, commenting on the recent sabotage actions of Azerbaijan in the line of contact and the attempts of the Azerbaijani authorities on renouncing their own soldier.

“Renouncing own soldier is not only a crime, it is also terrorism against its own people. They present this captured soldier in a way as if he came to get a visa or political asylum. You can’t expect anything else from a terrorist state”, Babayan said.

Commenting on the sabotage operations of Azerbaijan, Davit Babayan said the Nagorno Karabakh forces are in control of the situation and are always ready to deliver an adequate counter-blow.

“Will the actions of the Defense Army [NKR forces] serve as a lesson? I think, yes, but not personally for Aliyev, because no one close to him dies, the deaths of soldiers aren’t a lesson for him. He wants similar actions to continue, he wants to inject another portion of anti-Armenian venom into his people and strengthen his leadership in that way. Now he tries to renounce the captured soldier, presenting him as decommissioned, violator of discipline. Aliyev needs dead heroes, in order to be able to speculate, or abnormal heroes like Safarov, who will completely depend on the leadership”, Babayan said.

According to him, 2017 is a special year for Armenians, the 25th anniversary of liberation of Shushi and Berdzor is marked. Azerbaijan tries to cast a shadow on this. Babayan stressed that Azerbaijan hasn’t changed.

Around 15:00, February 1, Azerbaijan tried to take advantage of the foggy weather conditions and attempted to make a sabotage-reconnaissance infiltration in the northern direction (Talish) of the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

NKR forces took countermeasures and repelled the Azerbaijani attack, inflicting losses. A 22 year old Azerbaijani soldier, Elnur Hussein Zade, a local of Barda city, was captured by NKR troops during the counter-operation.

Azerbaijan suffered at least one wounded in action, which was officially confirmed by the Azerbaijani defense ministry.

Azerbaijani media reports say the authorities are trying to renounce their own soldier.