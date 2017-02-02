Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

Poroshenko to hold referendum on joining NATO


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko announced plans to hold a referendum on the issue of joining NATO.

“Four years ago only 16% of Ukrainians were in favor of joining NATO, now 54%”, the President told Funke Mediengruppe newspaper.

“As President, I am obliged to be guided by the opinion of my people, I will hold a referendum on this issue”, he said.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration