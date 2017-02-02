Fmr. Minister of nature protection Aramayis Grigoryan appointed Governor of Ararat province

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia appointed Aramayis Grigoryan as Governor of Ararat province.

Davit Lokyan, minister of territorial administration and development presented the confirmation at the Cabinet meeting.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan wished productive work to Aramayis Grigoryan.

The position was vacant after the resignation of Governor Rubik Abrahamyan.

Aramayis Grigoryan served as minister of nature protection from 2014-2016.

He briefly served as agriculture minister in 2008-2009, and was the Governor of Ararat in 2013-2014.