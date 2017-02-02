Armenian Army 25th anniversary of establishment reception held in NATO HQ

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishment of the Armenian Army, an official reception was held in the NATO headquarters on February 1 hosted by the Armenian Ambassador to Belgium, Permanent Representative of Armenia to NATO and the Armenian military attaché to NATO, the ministry of foreign affairs told ARMENPRESSS.

The reception was attended by Ambassadors of NATO member and partner states, other diplomats, military officials and NATO officials.

Ambassador Armen Yedigaryan, head of the Armenian mission to NATO, delivered opening remarks and presented the history of the establishment of the Armenian Armed Forces, the international military-political cooperation milestones of Armenia, the ongoing reforms in the Armenian Army and the nation-army concept.

The Ambassador expressed assurance that the Armenia-NATO relations will continue to develop in a stable and mutually beneficial way.