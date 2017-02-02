Turkey’s inmates banned from reading Agos newspaper

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Inmates in several correctional facilities of Turkey are banned from reading certain newspapers, including the Armenian “Agos” of Istanbul, “Agos” reported after being notified from an inmate in Izmir.

The inmate sent a letter to Agos, saying he hasn’t received the newspaper since December.

The letter says the Turkish Justice Ministry banned inmates from receiving newspapers or books.

The ministry justified the action saying inmates might “ get messages from criminals”.