Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

Cabinet approves resignation of Ararat Governor


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia approved the resignation of Rubik Abrahamyan from the post of Ararat Governor.

Davit Lokyan, minister of territorial administration and development mentioned Abrahamyan is being relieved from the post according to his own resignation request.

Rubik Abrahamyan was the Governor of Ararat province since May of 2014.

The Cabinet will further discuss appointing former minister of nature protection Aramayis Grigoryan to the post.

 

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration