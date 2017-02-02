Cabinet approves resignation of Ararat Governor

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia approved the resignation of Rubik Abrahamyan from the post of Ararat Governor.

Davit Lokyan, minister of territorial administration and development mentioned Abrahamyan is being relieved from the post according to his own resignation request.

Rubik Abrahamyan was the Governor of Ararat province since May of 2014.

The Cabinet will further discuss appointing former minister of nature protection Aramayis Grigoryan to the post.