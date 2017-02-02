Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

American Airlines opens office in Cuba


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The US American Airlines has opened its first office in Cuba on February 1, Miami’s Spanish language Nuevo Herald reports.

The office is located in downtown Havana.

After a 55-year halt of air transportation between the countries, flights resumed when Jet Blue operated the Lauderdale – Santa Clara flight on August 31, 2016.

 



