Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

City Hall continues snow removal in Yerevan


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Snow removal and clearing operations continue throughout Yerevan city. Vehicles which have been parked for a long time in the same areas are significantly obstructing road supervision agencies in carrying out snow removal works, the City Hall told ARMENPRESS.

Yerevan City Hall urges drivers to remove their vehicles from areas where snow removal activities are carried out.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration