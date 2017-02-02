Turkish deputy PM accuses Germany in supporting terrorism

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey Veysi Kaynak accused Germany in supporting terrorism, TRT Haber reports.

“Yes, there is a refugee problem in Germany, however we have other problems in that country too. Germany is a country which with open-arms accepted any terrorist who became a scourge for Turkey. The important actors of the latest coup attempt are hosted in Germany”, Kaynak said.

He said there is no difference between Germany, which doesn’t extradite PKK members to Turkey, and Greece, where Turkish soldiers fled by helicopters.