Correctional facility security agents discover illegal smuggling attempt


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Security agents of the Armavir correctional facility discovered an illegal attempt of smuggling two “PGN 300” capsules and cannabis-like substance in a package, which a citizen had brought for an inmate as being a food parcel.

The parcel has been confiscated and sent for expertise, the justice ministry told ARMENPRESS.

An investigation is underway.



