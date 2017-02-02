Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

Hillary Clinton writing a book of “personal essays”


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Former US Secretary of State and Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton announced she is writing a book of her personal essays, BBC reports.

The book will be published in autumn. It will be published by Simon & Schuster.

According to Associated Press, the book will also include Clinton’s favorite inspirational quotations.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration