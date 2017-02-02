Melania Trump hires Bush vet as chief of staff

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. First lady of the United States Melania Trump announced the first hiring for her staff Wednesday, selecting a veteran of the George W. Bush White House, Lindsay Reynolds, as her chief of staff, the Washington Times reports.

“It has been an honor to take on the responsibility of the position of First Lady, with its long history as an important representative of the President, our family, and the traditions of our nation around the world. I am putting together a professional and highly-experienced team which will take time to do properly. I am excited to be organizing and bringing together such a dynamic and forward thinking group of individuals who will work together to make our country better for everyone”, the First Lady said in a statement, as quoted by the Washington Times.

Ms. Reynolds will be responsible for managing the agenda and the day-to-day operations of the first lady’s office. She said one of her first tasks will be to resume White House tours in the new administration.