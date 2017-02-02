Real estate market expected to boost in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Government’s policy contributes to activating the real estate market, namely apartments, Khosrov Harutyunyan, RPA faction lawmaker told ARMENPRESS.

According to him, the fact that mortgage loan interest rates can be paid by income tax is a significant change in the real estate and mortgage markets, in terms of the sale of apartments.

“In conditions of economic crisis citizens try to save money, meaning they postpone some expenses. Only last year the volume of deposits of natural entities in banks increased hugely. People invest in deposits, get their interest rates, but don’t make huge expenses, since during economic crisis families try to make savings and postpone some expenses”, he said, adding that usually people change their apartment or cars as soon as they are back on track, but currently that situation is not present because the decrease of income volumes in the market and cuts in transfers leave impact.

According to Harutyunyan, the forecasts of boosting of Russia’s economy in 2017 can directly contribute to increase of transfers, which in its turn will increase the income volumes of people, will impact the real estate market as well.

The real estate market situation will be more favorable in the end of 2017 than in the beginning. “Depending on demand, the investment situation will also change. There are many newly built buildings today, and their apartments need to be alienated. For this reason, as soon as the real demand starts to form, the investment volumes in the construction industry will also increase”, Harutyunyan said.

According to the national statistical service, 173568 transactions were made in the real estate market in 2016.

During January-December of 2016, 46757 real estate units were alienated, including 33757 sale/purchase, 12705 donations and 298 exchange. In 2015 the numbers were higher, with overall 180944 transactions being made.