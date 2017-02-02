US allows entry of green-card holders from “banned” countries

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump’s administration clarified the executive order on banning the entry of citizens from several countries. The clarification relates to green card holders.

Green-card holders won’t need additional permit to enter the country, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.

“They won’t need special permits, because if they are legal residents, they won’t need it [procedure]”, he said, TASS reports.