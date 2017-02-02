Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

US allows entry of green-card holders from “banned” countries


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump’s administration clarified the executive order on banning the entry of citizens from several countries. The clarification relates to green card holders.

Green-card holders won’t need additional permit to enter the country, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.

“They won’t need special permits, because if they are legal residents, they won’t need it [procedure]”, he said, TASS reports.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration