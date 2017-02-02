Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

Weather conditions prompt shutdown of Vardenyats Pass, Berd-Tchambarak highway


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transportation, communication and IT says as of 09:30 the Vardenyats Pass and Berd-Tchambarak highway have been shut down due to low visibility and snowstorms.

The ministry told ARMENPRESS the Saravan-Zanger and Kaps-Amasia highways are difficult to pass due to a snowstorm.

Highway supervision agencies carry out 24/7 snow removal and clearing across the highways.

All other highways of interstate and republican significance are open.

 

 



