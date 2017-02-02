Rex Tillerson sworn in as US Secretary of State

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Rex Tillerson was sworn in as the US President Trump administration's secretary of state Wednesday evening after having been confirmed by the Senate earlier in the day, CNN reports.

"It's time to bring a clear-eyed focus to foreign affairs," President Donald Trump said at a White House ceremony, adding, "All of us are better off when we act in concert and not conflict. There's rarely been conflict in the world like we see today. Very sad."

Vice President Mike Pence gave the oath of office to Tillerson.

Rex Tillerson is the former ExxonMobil CEO.