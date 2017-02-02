NKR troops remain in full control of frontline situation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani forces made over 20 ceasefire violations in the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the defense ministry of Nagorno Karabakh (NKR) told ARMENPRESS.

The minister released a statement, saying: “On February 1 and overnight February 2 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime over 20 times, firing more than 130 shots from various caliber firearms at NKR posts. In addition to the ceasefire violations, as reported earlier Azerbaijani special forces attempted a sabotage infiltration in the north-eastern direction of the line of contact, which was prevented by NKR forces in time.

NKR troops remain in full control in the frontline and carry on their service normally.”

Around 15:00, February 1, Azerbaijan tried to take advantage of the foggy weather conditions and attempted to make a sabotage-reconnaissance infiltration in the northern direction (Talish) of the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

NKR forces took countermeasures and repelled the Azerbaijani attack, inflicting losses. A 22 year old Azerbaijani soldier, a local of Barda city, was captured by NKR troops during the counter-operation.

Azerbaijan suffered at least one wounded in action, which was officially confirmed by the Azerbaijani defense ministry.