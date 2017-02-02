“Memorable Dates” calendar first published 70 years ago

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. 70 years ago – in 1947, the “Memorable Dates” calendar of the National Library of Armenia was published for the first time.

This edition is used by libraries, media outlets, information agencies and organizations for references to various anniversary events, notable birthdays and jubilees.

The authors used encyclopedias, biographical dictionaries, information from Artistic Unions and various sources.

The 2017 edition of the “Memorable Dates” was written by Gohar Sargsyan and edited by Maya Grigoryan.