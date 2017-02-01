Azerbaijani troops make another sabotage attempt – Armenian servicemen capture Azerbaijani soldier

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani forces, taking advantage of the foggy weather condition, made an attempt of sabotage infiltration for reconnaissance proposes in the northern (Talish) direction of Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line at about 15:00, February 1. Timely detecting the advance of the Azerbaijani special units, the NKR Defense Army front line units took preventive measures and repelled the enemy inflicting losses on them. As a result of the anti-sabotage measures, the Armenian border guards managed to capture Azerbaijani serviceman Elnur Hussein Zade, born in 1995 in Barda city of Azerbaijan. According to credible information, at least one Azerbaijani soldier has been wounded, which, by the way, has officially been confirmed by the Azerbaijani defense ministry.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of NKR Defense Ministry, the NKR Defense Army front line units continue to confidently implement their combat duties along the entire contact line, ready to neutralize any hostile move.