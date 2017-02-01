Armenian and German FMs exchange messages on 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian and German Foreign Ministers Edward Nalbandian and Frank-Walter Steinmeier have exchanged messages on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia, Edward Nalbandian was satisfied to record in his letter that high-level political dialogue goes on smoothly. Edward Nalbandian mentioned that the 25 years is just an instant considering the centuries-old history of the two peoples, but it is perceived as a separate era and an essential phase for establishing diplomatic relations for Armenia with restored independence and unified Germany. The Armenian Foreign Minister expressed conviction that based on this, Armenian-German multidimensional relations will further develop.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier noted in his letter that quite intensive relations have developed during the quarter century. The German FM mentioned that the two countries cooperate closely based on mutual trust. He stated that Germany supports Armenia’s desire to create new foundations for relations with the EU and expanding those relations, adding that Germany, as an OSCE Minsk Group member, continues making efforts for a peaceful resolution to Nagorno Karabakh conflict and assisting the Co-chairs.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier hoped that the cooperation between the two states will continue developing based on mutual trust.